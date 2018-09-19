It’s finally happening! Space Jam 2 starring LeBron James is in the works.

The basketball player’s SpringHill Entertainment tweeted concept art teasing the film on Wednesday, September 19. The artwork shows a locker room, which lists “B. Bunny” and “L. James” as point guard and small forward. T. Nance, referring to Terence Nance, and R. Coogler — a.k.a. Ryan Coogler, who directed this year’s hit superhero outing Black Panther — are also named as director and producer, respectively, in the picture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will begin filming during the NBA’s off-season in 2019. James told the outlet that he “loved” Coogler’s vision for Black Panther, making him an obvious choice to collaborate with. “So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing,” he noted.

The 33-year-old Los Angeles Laker went on to emphasize the movie’s potential impact on its audience. “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It’s so much bigger,” he explained. “I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin tweeted on Wednesday after the news broke: “Space Jam 2, while a part of the Space Jam franchise, is not considered a sequel, a source familiar with the production told ESPN. However, there have been discussions in involving Michael Jordan in some way. At this point, Jordan’s level of involvement is to be determined.”

The original Space Jam starred Jordan, now 55, and a slew of Looney Tunes characters in a live-action and animated hybrid that made its debut in 1996. The film centered around the iconic NBA player’s retirement and comeback, during which time the movie posited that he spent time training with Bugs Bunny and others.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!