He’s officially signed to the Los Angeles Lakers now, but LeBron James is still tight with his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson. The two basketball players and their significant others — James’ wife, Savannah Brinson, and Thompson’s girlfriend Khloé Kardashian — enjoyed a double date out on the town in Malibu, California, on Monday, July 9.

The foursome had dinner at hotspot Nobu among a large party. James, 33, had signed his four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers just hours before, having opted out of his Cavs contract at the end of June. He and Brinson, his high school sweetheart, have been married for nearly five years and are raising three children together.

After the dinner, Thompson, 27, shared footage from his ride home via Snapchat, including a video clip of him kissing Kardashian, 34. The couple, who have been together for nearly two years, welcomed daughter True Thompson in April. At the time, Thompson was embroiled in a cheating scandal, having been photographed with other women just days before True’s birth.

After choosing to stay with Thompson and experiencing backlash for that decision, Kardashian defended their relationship via Twitter. “I’m proud of my strength,” she tweeted on June 25. “I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

A few days later, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly the couple “have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy.”

