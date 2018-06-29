Moving on! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in a better place after his cheating scandal, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Khloé and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy,” the insider says.

One thing that helped Kardashian, 34, forgive her boyfriend of nearly two years was her recent return home to Los Angeles. “There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with the sisters and Kris [Jenner],” the source tells Us. “Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives. It’s been drama-free, shockingly.”

Thompson, 27, was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women in April while she was pregnant with the pair’s daughter, True. The Revenge Body host gave birth to the little one in Cleveland just two days after news of the scandal broke. Since then, Thompson and Kardashian have continued to focus on repairing their relationship.

“Those around Khloé are trying to be as supportive to her as they can,” a source told Us exclusively in May. “It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé.”

While the Cleveland Cavaliers player has not publicly spoken about his infidelity, Kardashian broke her silence in a tweet on Monday, June 25. Responding to a fan’s critical message about their relationship, the Good American designer wrote, “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in this situation.”

The duo have made a few changes in their lives in wake of the drama. Thompson revealed on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 27, that Khloé now knows the passcode to his iPhone.

