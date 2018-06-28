Tristan Thompson cannot hold any more secrets from Khloé Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers player revealed that his girlfriend of nearly two years has the passcode to his iPhone after he was caught cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Kim Kardashian forced Thompson, 27, to pull out his phone and unblock her on Instagram while celebrating her sister Khloé’s 34th birthday on Wednesday, June 27. “Wait, what’s your code?” the KKW Beauty founder, 37, asked in a video shared on her story. The athlete replied, “[Khloé] knows it.”

Not long after, Thompson finally tapped the “Unblock” button on Kim’s page months after he barred her from seeing his posts because she spoke out about his cheating scandal. “There’s no going back now,” he joked, to which Kim replied, “Now the question is: Should I follow you again?”

The basketball pro was caught cheating on Khloé with multiple women in April, just two days before she gave birth to True, now 2 months, in Cleveland. The Revenge Body host chose to stay with Thompson after the drama, and the couple have since moved back to Los Angeles together.

“Tristan is a part of Khloé’s life. They are together, so he will be there,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “Their continuing to work on their relationship. … [The Kardashian-Jenner family] knows that in order to have Khloé back in their lives, they have to accept him. They’ll support Khloé in whatever she chooses.”

The former Kocktails With Khloé host broke her silence on the scandal in a tweet posted on Monday, June 25. In response to a fan’s critical post, Khloé wrote, “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situation.”

