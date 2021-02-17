Four! Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald reignited their iconic Happy Gilmore rivalry in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary on Tuesday, February 16.

“Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything!” Sandler, 54, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a video of himself channeling his inner Happy Gilmore.

The New York native, who played the hockey player turned golf pro in the 1996 film, then showed off his golf swing while challenging his onscreen nemesis, Shooter McGavin (McDonald), to dust off his putter.

“It’s been 25 years since I’ve done this. Let’s see what happens,” Sandler said while setting up his video. “I’m scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you.”

The 50 First Dates actor admitted he crushed it, after hitting the ball on an empty golf course. “And I’m not lying to you … that was smashed. That went pretty well,” he said, before screaming into the camera, “You’re dead, Shooter!”

McDonald, 66, accepted Sandler’s challenge and shared his own video. He took on the persona of Shooter, who was the golfer favored to win the PGA Tour before Happy joined, via Twitter.

“Nice drive, Gilmore! 25 years, huh? Let’s see if it’s Shooter’s tour,” the actor said as he putted the ball at his home. “Check it out. Oh, yeah. It’s all about the short game.”

The Thelma & Louise star celebrated a perfect shot, yelling, “Money! Shooter’s still got it!” He then thanked all the fans for their support of the film and Sandler for writing it and starring alongside him.

McDonald slipped even deeper into character, saying, “Why don’t you just meet me at the ninth green at nine Gilmore … a little secret of the pros. Oh, and Gilmore, wear something nice.”

He laughed in a villainous manner before adding: “25th anniversary, baby. Shooter, out!”

Happy Gilmore also starred Julie Bowen as Happy’s love interest, Virginia, Frances Bay as his grandma and Carl Weathers as Chubbs.

Bowen, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019 that the cast has never talked about doing a sequel to the golf film. “I don’t think he’s ever done a sequel,” the Modern Family alum told Us, pointing out that she was “in his second movie ever.”

The pair did, however, team up again for Netflix’s Hubie Halloween in October 2020.