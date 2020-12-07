Back for more? Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have starred in three movies together over the years — and they just teased the possibility of reuniting for a fourth film.

Barrymore, 45, and Sandler, 54, virtually caught up amid the coronavirus pandemic while accepting the GOAT Dynamic Duo honor at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday, December 6. While receiving the award, the frequent collaborators discussed their interest in working on a new film together.

“It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades,” Barrymore said to Sandler, who replied, “Yes, yes, and Drew, it’s 2020 so you know what that means …”

As Barrymore responded by noting that “everything sucks” this year, Sandler acknowledged her correct answer and added that it is time for them to team up for another flick. “Yeah, that’s true — but also, it’s a new decade, so we get to make another movie together,” the Uncut Gems star said, while the Drew Barrymore Show host chimed in, “Right, well, let’s wait until we find something amazing. We do have 10 years.”

Sandler then corrected Barrymore by stating that they only have “nine years and one month” left to find the perfect project. The Flower Beauty founder suggested that “that’s not enough time” and that “it has to be special.”

Over the years, Barrymore and Sandler have starred in multiple rom-coms together: The Wedding Singer in 1998, 50 First Dates in 2004 and Blended in 2014. They revisited their 50 First Dates characters during the September premiere of her daytime talk show.

The New York native broke character at the time to congratulate his longtime pal. “I could not be more excited for you. You have your own show now,” he said. “You’re going to make people so happy, every day, every time they see you. You are magic.”

Although the pair have never developed a romantic bond offscreen, Sandler revealed that his wife, Jackie Sandler, has pushed him to put his best foot forward during the pair’s onscreen love scenes.

“It’s, like, the best thing that my wife loves Drew so much that she, like, encourages me,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. “There’s no jealousy at all. She’s just like, ‘Get in there!’ … We’re [Adam and Drew] doing a nice romantic scene and I think I’m doing pretty great being as romantic as I can be and then [it’s] like — ‘OK, moving on, let’s go. That was great, Drew. Good job.’”

The Happy Gilmore actor added, “I’m walking away and I just see my wife like [shaking her head] … ‘What’s the matter? Just please, for the sake of women, get in there and just look a little more alive.’”