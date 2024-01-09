Busy Philipps and her daughter Birdie were all smiles at the Mean Girls premiere one month after the 15-year-old suffered a seizure.

Philipps, 44, walked the pink carpet with Birdie at the New York City premiere of Mean Girls on Monday, January 8. For the event, the mother-daughter-duo wrapped their arms around each other and beamed for the camera.

Philipps — who stars as Regina George’s mom in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical — rocked a polka dot patterned dress featuring a bow in the back. She paired the look with black gloves and a slicked-back updo.

Birdie, meanwhile, opted for a checkered mini dress and a silver headband.

Philipps shares Birdie and Cricket, 10, with ex-husband Marc Silverstein. In December 2023, Philipps opened up about her eldest daughter having a seizure while studying at boarding school in Sweden.

“I was just kind of like muttering to myself and then I heard Marc screaming for me and I was like, ‘What does this f–king guy want now?’” she said on an episode of her “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best” podcast.

She continued: “I went upstairs but then I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, ‘It’s Birdie, it’s Birdie. She’s had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone.’”

The incident went down during a FaceTime call. Philipps recalled her daughter coming out of the seizure and being in the “post-aura state” as she watched from afar.

“They were, like, hooking her up with stuff,” she said, adding, “It was really awful seeing it on a screen, being in a different country across an ocean.”

Philipps noted that Birdie previously suffered a seizure while Mean Girls was in production. Eventually, she made it to Birdie’s bedside in Sweden and shared a photo of them together in the hospital.

“Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be OK,” she captioned a December 2023 Instagram post. “But it’s been a time. And a year.”

Philipps and Silverstein, 52, were married for more than a decade before the Freaks and Geeks alum confirmed their split in May 2022.

“It’s been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know,” she said on her podcast, explaining, “The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f—ing much was by not involving the public.”

In August 2023, Philipps exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s “excited to find out” what her future holds following her breakup. “I’m just trying to really enjoy my time with the kids,” she said.