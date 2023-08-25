Busy Philipps is looking toward the future following her divorce from Marc Silverstein.

“I don’t know [what’s next], but I’m excited to find out,” Philipps, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month while promoting City Harvest and Too Good’s joint #GetHangryForGood campaign.

Philipps — who confirmed in May 2022 that she and Silverstein, 52, had separated after 14 years of marriage — is focusing on life with their children Birdie, 14, and Cricket, 10.

“It’s actually been really, really nice. We’ve been able to travel a little bit,” she told Us of their summer adventures as a family of three. “I’ve been hitting some [SAG-AFTRA] picket lines and my kids have been enjoying relaxing and having kind of a very chill, chill summer.”

Once their relaxed summer ends, Birdie will head off to boarding school for their first year of high school.

“I don’t know if I could mentally prepare myself for [Birdie leaving home]. So, I’m just trying to really enjoy my time with the kids,” Philipps quipped to Us. “And also, this is one step in my kid growing up and … some people are, like, acting like I’m sending her to the moon, [but] like, I’m [still] gonna see her a lot. So, it’ll be OK. I feel pretty good about it actually.”

Philipps also pointed out that high school students typically have jam-packed schedules to accommodate all their “extracurricular activities” and “hours of homework,” which would cut into parental hangouts regardless of a boarding school enrollment.

Along with Birdie’s new school plans — which Philipps thinks will be a “good experience” — the teen is branching out with new interests.

“Birdie loves lots of Taylor Swift and Glossier makeup, YouTube videos, and going to the movies and stuff that teenagers are into,” Philipps said, noting that Birdie keeps her up-to-date on the latest TikTok trends. “And Cricket’s very into animation and drawing and art and writing stories. Then in the summer, they’re swimming when we were in Los Angeles at a friend’s house and we were in South Carolina and, you know, going to the beach and all that stuff. Just kid stuff.”

In addition to supporting her kids’ endeavors, Philipps is teaming up with City Harvest and Too Good to promote their #GetHangryForFood campaign and raise awareness for food insecurity and waste.

“I think that [these causes] should be important to everyone. It affects so many Americans, people that your kids are in school with, your friends, your neighbors, and a lot of people don’t have as much awareness about it,” she told Us. “The fact is we have enough food in our country to feed everyone, so there’s really no excuse for people being hungry and having food insecurity and organizations like City Harvest and We Don’t Waste really do such a remarkable job of answering both of those issues.”

The nonprofits are further championing the cause during Hunger Action Month in September. For every post shared with #GetHangryForGood via social media or each Too Good smoothie purchased, the organization will donate $1 to their partners.

“I love the work that City Harvest does. I’ve gotten to volunteer there and it’s really incredible how they’ve managed to figure out how to prevent so much food waste in our country both and also support small farms and support farmers and help restaurants and then turn around and be able to get the food into the hands of families,” Philipps added. “It’s like — the statistics are not great — it’s like one in 10 households experience food insecurity and [these organizations] just do such an incredible job of being able to help those families out and make sure that no one’s hangry.”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton