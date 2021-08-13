Busy Philipps’ brood! The actress shares two children with husband Marc Silverstein and has given many glimpses into their family life over the years.

The Dawson’s Creek alum became a mom in 2008 when Cricket arrived. Birdie was born five years later.

The This Will Only Hurt a Little author has since tried her best to be a positive example to the siblings.

“I’m very careful about how I talk about myself in the home, to myself and to my husband,” the Illinois native exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018. “The things I say privately in the home are always being heard by our kids. So I’m never weird about wearing a bikini or showing my body off. I try to empower my own self in front of my [children]. That’s the best I can do.”

While the Cougar Town alum said that she has it “made” as a working mom, her little ones are “not interested” in her work.

“My kids literally don’t care about what I do,” Philipps exclusively told Us in March 2020. “They both know that [Dawson’s Creek is] where Michelle [Williams] and I met. They understand that I was on that TV show. … I don’t think [they’re] interested.”

When Birdie watched Freaks and Geeks nine months later, the then-preteen called the former Busy Tonight host “weird.”

Philipps explained, “[Birdie’s] kind of like, ‘Your voice is really deep, and it doesn’t even look like you. You look like me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I was a kid, obviously.’”

The following month, the Girls5Eva star told her “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast listeners that her eldest child identifies as gay and prefers they/them pronouns.

“Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew,” Philipps explained in January 2021.

The ER alum brought Birdie to a Pride parade in June 2021, gushing via Instagram, “Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH. I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!”

News broke the following month that Birdie would be following in their mom’s acting footsteps with a non-binary role in Gloria Calderón Kellett‘s With Love. Philipps tweeted the announcement in July 2021, writing, “This just made me cry.”

Keep scrolling to see her and Silverstein’s best photos with Birdie and Cricket over the years, from Disneyland trips to Father’s Day celebrations.