Freaks and Geeks fan! Busy Philipps’ 12-year-old daughter, Birdie, has been watching her mom’s 1999 show — but hasn’t seen Dawson’s Creek.

“She’s got a very sophisticated palette for shows,” the This Will Only Hurt a Little author, 41, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her Scotch-Brite Brand partnership.

The Illinois native, who also shares daughter Cricket, 7, with her husband, Marc Silverstein, added, “Interestingly, she was at a vintage record shop here in New York with her babysitter wearing masks, and she saw the DVD for Freaks and Geeks and bought it. She’s been watching the DVDs, but she won’t watch them with me.”

The preteen told her mom that she’s “weird” in the show, the actress added. “She’s kind of like, ‘Your voice is really deep, and it doesn’t even look like you. You look like me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I was a kid, obviously.’”

Philipps previously told Us in March that her children were “not interested” in her acting career, saying, “My kids literally don’t care about what I do.”

While quarantining with Birdie and Cricket, the former Busy Tonight host has been having “open conversations” with them, leaving them “well aware” of the coronavirus pandemic.

As they celebrate the holidays amid the COVID-19 spread, Philipps told Us, “We’re trying to focus on being so grateful for all of the wonderful things that we have. … They’re old enough to understand. Like, ‘Yeah, this sucks. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, but there’s no one to blame for a global pandemic.’”

“The Cougar Town alum has been picking out Christmas gifts this year with the help of Scotch-Brite Brand, which has launched a one-of-a-kind Holiday Gift Guide featuring some of 2020’s most sought-after items – disinfectant, scrubbing tools and essential cleaning gear – so people can spread holiday cheer instead of germs. “They have this holiday gift guide, and I’m obsessed with it,” Philipps told Us. “Because whoa, these are the most affordable gifts because they’re free. I love that. They’re rewarding us all for all the cleaning we’ve done in the last nine months.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi