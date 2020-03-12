Take it or leave it. Busy Philipps’ daughters are not “interested” in her career, which is why she hasn’t explained Dawson’s Creek to them.

“My kids literally don’t care about what I do,” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 10, while promoting her partnership with Poise for the brand’s It Takes Poise campaign. “They both know that that’s where Michelle and I met. They understand that I was on that TV show. … I don’t think [they’re] interested.”

The This Will Only Hurt a Little author shares Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6, with her husband, Marc Silverstein, and their eldest has already “seen some of Freaks and Geeks with her friends,” as well as White Chicks. Philipps explained to Us, “I wanted to watch [the NBC show] with her, and she was like, ‘I don’t know. That might be weird. ‘I’m like, ‘OK, well fine.’

Last month, the Illinois native’s former costar James Van Der Beek answered one of his and Kimberly Van Der Beek’s daughter’s questions about Dawson’s Creek. “Why is it called Dalson’s [sic] Creek?” the little one asked on her dad’s February Instagram Story. “Is it because Dalson [sic] owns a creek and someone tries to destroy it?”

The actor, 43, replied at the time: “Exactly. Yep. He owns a creek and somebody’s trying to blow it up, so he has to use kung fu and ninja moves. That’s what it was. … It was not about me whining and crying and being annoying on a creek. It definitely was not that.”

Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson also starred on the WB show with James and Philipps, and the cast reunited for an Entertainment Weekly cover in March 2018. The following year, Jackson’s pregnant wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, sang him the show’s theme song while shopping at Home Depot.

Philipps teamed up with Poise following International Women’s Day to discuss “hush-hush” health topics and stigmas as part of It Takes Poise, a campaign aiming to spark honest conversation and banish insecurity. The company will invest $1 million in like-minded initiatives.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi