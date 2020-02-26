Plot twist! James Van Der Beek answered his daughter’s questions about Dawson’s Creek in a hilarious Instagram Story.

When the actor, 42, asked the little one what she wanted to know, she asked, “Why is it called Dalson’s [sic] Creek? Is it because Dalson [sic] owns a creek and someone tries to destroy it?”

The Dawson’s Creek alum replied, “Exactly. Yep. He owns a creek and somebody’s trying to blow it up, so he has to use kung fu and ninja moves. That’s what it was.”

Van Der Beek’s daughter said she could “imagine” her dad doing that, adding that she wanted to watch.

“It was not about me whining and crying and being annoying on a creek,” he lied. “It definitely was not that.”

The Connecticut native starred on the WB series from 1998 to 2003. Seven years later, the Dancing With the Stars alum married Kimberly Van Der Beek, and the couple went on to welcome Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 20 months.

In October 2019, the pair announced that they were pregnant with baby No. 6, but the Washington native, 37, suffered a miscarriage the following month. They are “still in repair,” he captioned a December 2019 Instagram selfie.

“Discovering that healing happens at its own pace. Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving. … But it happens,” the Varsity Blues star went on to write. “And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway).”

Kimberly “almost lost [her] life” during the pregnancy loss and received blood transfusions, she told her Instagram followers the previous month. “[It] is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room,” she said in November 2019.

The former business consultant went on to explain, “A lot of you have asked how I’m feeling physically. I’m healing. I am definitely healing. My biggest thing is my blood pressure. I just get very light-headed very easily so I can’t really get up and walk around for more than a couple minutes right now. A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so I’m just taking it super easy trying to restore and build my blood.”