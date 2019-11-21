



The road to recovery. Kimberly Van Der Beek gave her followers a health update after suffering a miscarriage earlier this week.

“Thank you so much for all the love,” the former business consultant, 37, said on her Wednesday, November 20, Instagram Story while sitting down with one of her daughters. “I’m so grateful for it. A lot of you have asked how I’m feeling physically. I’m healing. I am definitely healing. My biggest thing is my blood pressure. I just get very light-headed very easily so I can’t really get up and walk around for more than a couple minutes right now. A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so I’m just taking it super easy trying to restore and build my blood.”

Kimberly added, “Emotionally, I have a lot of love around me. I just want to say to my friends, thank you for the outpouring. I have over 200 voice messages and over 200 messages to read through as well, and I’m trying to not just pour through my phone right now so if I haven’t gotten back to you, I probably haven’t even seen your message or heard it, but I’m just grateful for all of them and all of the love. Thank you.”

James Van Der Beek first opened up about the miscarriage on the Monday, November 18, episode of Dancing With the Stars ahead of his elimination. “We lost the baby,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, said in a confessional at the time. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids.”

Kimberly, who shares Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 17 months, with the actor, addressed the tragedy on her Instagram Story the following day. “In 48 hours, we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room,” she said. “And James got eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. I’m pretty shocked. … I’m not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point I will.”

Kimberly and James tied the knot in August 2010 — and the Varsity Blues star’s wife is his “strength” in this tough time, DWTS pro Emma Slater told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday. “She is the most inspirational, strongest, most high-spirited person I know, and she was basically not having it, that he was going to stay at home,” Slater, 30, said. “She was making sure she was pushing him out the door. He has just been torn lately with what has happened, his personal tragedy, and she really is the person who says, ‘I need you go to there and dance and show everybody how great you are and shine.’”