Happy Pride! Busy Philipps gave her 12-year-old child, Birdie, a sweet shout-out on Tuesday, June 1.

“Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH!” the actress, 41, captioned an Instagram Story slideshow with her preteen, who identifies with they/them pronouns. “I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!”

After describing the shirt she was wearing and how the purchase benefited Los Angeles’ LGBTQIA+ center, the Freaks and Geeks alum wrote, “The @lalgbtcenter has been incredibly helpful to my family in the last several years, offering support and education and a sense of community.”

The This Will Only Hurt a Little author added, “One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now) is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types (actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for. Well. Thanks to many of my friends, Birdie was able to donate HUNDREDS of items to the center.”

The Illinois native thanked her friends who donated, concluding, “HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVES!!!”

Philipps, who is also the mother of Cricket, 7, announced in January that her eldest child was “out and gay.” She explained during a “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast episode: “Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it. I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to. Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f–k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.'”

Four months later, the Dawson’s Creek alum told Health magazine that her mom wanted to “understand the pronoun conversation more.”

The Girls5Eva star said in May, “There are some really good books out there, like, What’s Your Pronoun? Beyond He & She by Dennis Baron. I said to my mother, ‘Here’s the deal: You don’t have to understand it. … You can choose to believe what you want, but you don’t get to have jurisdiction over anyone else’s body or belief system.”