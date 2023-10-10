Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are parents of three!

During an interview with Vogue published on Tuesday, October 10, Mulligan, 38, confirmed that she and her husband, 36, quietly welcomed their third baby earlier this year. According to Vogue’s reporter, Mulligan was six weeks postpartum when the interview was conducted.

“Here I am, ready for Vogue,” Mulligan joked to the writer, pointing out a diaper-related stain on her shirt while holding her little one. “I’m going to change you, and then we’re going to find Mum another shirt.”

Mumford and Mulligan, who tied the knot in 2012, are also the parents of daughter Evelyn, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

Mulligan didn’t offer any further details about the baby’s name or sex, but she noted that life is “very normal” for her and Mumford, who live in the English countryside outside of London. “School runs, Sunday lunches,” she said, adding that balancing both of their careers with parenthood sometimes requires “tricky logistics.”

A rep for Mulligan confirmed in January that the actress was expecting her third child. That same month, Mulligan publicly debuted her baby bump during a red carpet appearance at the AFI Awards in Los Angeles.

Mulligan and Mumford met as children when they attended the same Christian church camp. They stayed in touch as pen pals and reconnected as adults. “To have a love letter from someone, to hold it in your hand and know that you can keep it for your whole life … well, that’s an amazing thing,” Mulligan told The Telegraph in 2013, gushing over the “lost art form” of handwritten love letters.

The couple got engaged in August 2011 and tied the knot less than one year later. The twosome have kept their romance relatively private since then. Mulligan has said she prefers to keep their relationship out of the public eye because their careers already put them in the spotlight so often.

“Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to,” she told Vogue in April 2015.

Mumford, for his part, has said that their romance has lasted because they both take the time to check in on each other while juggling their careers. “[We said], ‘The odds are stacked against us. Let’s make that our great work and everything else can come from that,’ right?” he told GQ in an August 2022 profile. “The reason I think people don’t stay married is because they don’t realize how much work it takes.”