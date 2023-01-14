Baby on the way! Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are expecting their third child.

A rep for the She Said actress, 37, confirmed to People that Mulligan is pregnant with baby No. 3.

The England native, who is married to the 35-year-old singer, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the AFI Awards on Friday, January 13, in Los Angeles. Mulligan stunned in a bump-hugging black dress with cape sleeves, posing alongside her She Said costar Zoe Kazan. The Pride and Prejudice actress’ hairstylist, Jenny Cho, also snapped an Instagram pic of Mulligan cradling her bump before the awards ceremony.

Mulligan and the Mumford & Sons frontman — who share daughter Evelyn, 7, and son Wilfred, 5 — were first linked in early 2011 before tying the knot one year later. While they have made several red carpet appearances together, they prefer to keep their relationship under wraps.

“Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to,” the Suffragette star told Vogue in April 2015 before gushing over their family farmhouse in the English countryside.

Pal Sienna Miller chimed in at the time: “They have chickens and a dog, and roasts and friends, jams by campfires. Marcus can headline Glastonbury, and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they’re in big woolly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets. It’s an amazing balance they’ve managed to strike.”

The Great Gatsby star and the “I Will Wait” crooner first became parents in September 2015, welcoming daughter Evelyn. “The baby is healthy. [Carey and Marcus] have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The pair expanded their brood nearly two years later when Wilfred was born.

“What does motherhood change? Well, your whole life – it’s undeniable – it changes everything,” Mulligan told the U.K.’s Baby magazine in 2018. “As regards my work, I don’t know if motherhood is always the first thought on my mind when I read a script, but I would suspect it’s altered my attitude. With a second child, you’re a lot less paranoid, and I definitely felt I was ready for new challenges this time around.”

As the Promising Young Woman star and Mumford continued doting on their children, they’ve also made their romance a priority.

“[We said], ‘The odds are stacked against us. Let’s make that our great work and everything else can come from that,’ right?” the “Cave” performer told GQ in an August 2022 profile, noting his forthcoming solo record is dedicated to Mulligan. “The reason I think people don’t stay married is because they don’t realize how much work it takes.”