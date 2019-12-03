



Baby fever! Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell is still in awe of her son Charles Wolf, three weeks after his birth.

The former reality show contestant, 34, opened up about being a new mom of two through an adorable Instagram post on Tuesday, December 3. Cradling her tiny baby in her arms, Waddell appears in nothing but her underwear as she bares her post-baby body in the snapshot.

“It’s amazing how your heart can just expand. I was so worried I wouldn’t be able to love Charlie in the way I needed and wanted to because of how much I loved Bella,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost wrote, referencing the 2-year-old daughter she shares with her husband, Evan Bass. The erectile dysfunction specialist, 36, is also the father of three sons from a previous relationship.

The “Dream Train” singer continued, “How could I possibly love someone else as much? Did I even have that capability? But what a wonder the heart is … it just opens up and fills with more love than anyone could ever begin to understand. It’s magic. 3 weeks have gone by and I love this little boy more and more everyday. What a beautiful blessing 😍.”

This isn’t the first time Waddell has gotten candid about life with a newborn since her son’s birth on November 12. One week after welcoming her baby boy into the world, the Bachelor alum took to Instagram to discuss the stigma mothers face when they stop breastfeeding.

“I had all these hopes and dreams that postpartum would be easier this time. But I still ache. I’m healing. I’m tired,” Waddell captioned a photo of herself holding cabbage leaves over her chest. “I made a really hard decision within myself as a mom to listen to my gut about what was best for my child. And you know what…it worked. He is soooo happy and that is all that matters.”

Despite her nerves about how different life would be when raising two children, Waddell’s daughter couldn’t be more thrilled to have a baby brother to look after. The happy couple shared a heartwarming video of little Bella’s first encounter with the newborn.

“When Chuck met Bella,” Bass captioned a sweet video of the two little ones in his arms, with Bella gently rubbing Charlie’s cheek. “You better believe I had to name a kid Chuck Bass!! His first word shall be, ‘I’m Chuck Bass.’”