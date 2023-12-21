There’s a lot of cheer happening in Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s household this holiday season.

The country singer, 40, posted a cute photo of her former hockey player husband, 43, dressed as a reindeer to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 20. Fisher is all dolled up with huge inflatable reindeer antlers and a bright red nose, surrounded by children. Underwood captioned the sweet story, “Ladies, get you a man who will wear a red nose & antlers & allow third graders to throw things at his face.”

For Underwood, the holiday season is an important time to create family traditions with Fisher and their sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. “For me, growing up, Christmas was always just comforting. We always had the same stockings and the same tree and the same decorations, and we would always decorate the weekend right after Thanksgiving. You know, flip the Christmas switch, put the tree up.” Underwood said during an interview with UMG Nashville in December 2022, “Now that we’re adults and have kids, we can go to the Christmas tree farm and we can walk around, and we can pick out which one and ask Isaiah, ‘Which one do you think?’ Just things like that, making those memories. It’s just a joyful time of year.”

2023 is no different and Underwood has already been spreading the holiday magic. She’s been belting out holiday tunes at her Carrie Underwood Reflection Las Vegas residency throughout the season. And she’s also been partnering with Sirius XM for fun Christmas countdown shows and sharing her favorite Christmas songs. Underwood shared pictures of their 2023 Christmas tree to her Instagram Story in November 2023, which included pictures of some handmade ornaments made by her children.

In 2020, Underwood released her Christmas album, My Gift, which included a duet with John Legend for the song “Hallelujah” and her son Isaiah giving vocals on “Little Drummer Boy.”

Underwood released a holiday special on Max, My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, that same year. In 2021, she released an extended version of the album in honor of its one year anniversary which included three new songs.

Underwood and Fisher have been together since 2008 when they were introduced by Underwood’s bassist Mark Childers. They got married in 2010. In 2020, they celebrated their 10th anniversary and Underwood got emotional on Instagram saying, “Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!”