Not long now! Catelynn Lowell has hit the 35-week mark of her pregnancy, and the reality star celebrated the milestone with a throwback Instagram post on Tuesday, January 29.

“Can’t believe I’m 35 weeks tomorrow!” the Teen Mom OG star, 26, captioned a mother-daughter pic. “Baby girl we CANT WAIT to meet, hold, and smell you!!! Nova is beyond excited to be your big sissy!!!! Daddy can’t hide his excitement and momma can’t wait to have you in her arms.”

In the photo, Lowell cradled her baby bump in a long gown, while her daughter, 4, held the dress’ train with a huge smile on her face. The Conquering Chaos author originally posted the shot in September 2018 when she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that they are expecting their third child together after a tragic miscarriage.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” she revealed at the time. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness. We were going to wait a really long time,. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Lowell and Baltierra, 27, welcomed their first child, Carly, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. Novalee arrived six years later — and is so excited to be a big sister.

When the middle school sweethearts explained to their daughter why they were making pink and blue cupcakes before their gender reveal in September, the little one was excited to “rock” her younger sibling and “feed it bubbles.”

Lowell is nearing the end of her pregnancy and the MTV personality is documenting the final stages on social media from her butter pecan ice cream cravings to her Braxton Hicks contractions.

