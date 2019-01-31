Ready to be a big sis! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s third little one is on the way, and their daughter, Novalee, can’t wait for her to arrive.

“Novas reaction to feeling babygirl move is MY favorite!!! She gets all giddy,” the pregnant reality star, 26, revealed in a Thursday, January 31, Instagram post. “She can’t wait to be a big sissy. #poortyler #stuckwithgirls.”

This isn’t the first time that the Teen Mom OG star has given her followers a glimpse of how excited her 4-year-old is to become a big sister.

“We CANT WAIT to meet, hold, and smell you!!! Nova is beyond excited to be your big sissy,” Lowell captioned a throwback pic from her maternity shoot on Wednesday, January 30. She revealed that she was about to hit week 35 of her pregnancy, adding, “Daddy can’t hide his excitement and momma can’t wait to have you in her arms!”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2018 that the MTV personalities are expecting after a tragic miscarriage. “We were going to wait a really long time,” Lowell told Us at the time. “We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Lowell and her husband, 27, who tied the knot in 2015, placed their daughter Carly, now 9, up for adoption in 2009 and welcomed Nova nearly six years later.

Just one day after the couple revealed that their third child is on the way, they told Nova that they were expecting another baby — and got the whole thing on camera!

“Mommy has a baby in her belly,” the Conquering Chaos author told her daughter as the preschooler helped her make cupcakes for a gender reveal party. “And tomorrow, the party is ‘cause we’re gonna find out if it’s gonna be a little girl or a little boy. Would you want a little brother or a little sister?”

While Nova initially said she liked a sister, she agreed a brother would be good too. She then went on to say she wanted to “rock” her younger sibling and “feed it bubbles.”

