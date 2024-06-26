Princess Diana’s youngest brother, Charles Spencer, is the father of seven children.

Spencer married Victoria Lockwood in September 1989, and the twosome welcomed daughter Kitty in 1990 followed by twin daughters Eliza and Amelia in 1992 and son Louis in 1994.

Following their divorce in December 1997, Spencer moved on with Caroline Freud, and the pair tied the knot in December 2001. The duo went on to welcome son Edmund and daughter Lara in 2003 and 2006, respectively, before they split in 2007.

In June 2011, Spencer married Karen Gordon and they welcomed daughter Charlotte Diana in July 2012. After 13 years of marriage, Spencer and Gordon revealed in June 2024 that they were splitting.

“It is immensely sad,” Spencer told The Mail on Sunday at the time. “I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

Keep scrolling to see more information on all of Spencer’s seven kids:

Kitty Spencer

Charles and Lockwood’s oldest daughter, Kitty, was born in December 1990 and was raised in South Africa and the U.K. Kitty studied at the University of Cape Town and in Florence, Italy, before getting her master’s degree from Regent’s University London. Following her graduation, she continued to work as a model and brand ambassador for jewelry and fashion brands such as Bulgari and Dolce & Gabbana.

In July 2021, Kitty tied the knot with Michael Lewis after more than two years of dating. Nearly three years later, the couple revealed that they secretly welcomed a daughter.

“It’s a joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally 🤍Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today 🤍,” Kitty wrote via Instagram in March 2024 alongside several clips of her and her daughter.

Eliza and Amelia Spencer

Charles and Lockwood’s twin daughters, Eliza and Amelia, were born in July 1992 and were also raised in both the U.K. and South Africa.

According to Storm Management, Eliza now resides in London where she works as a model full-time. She is dating tech executive Channing Millerd.

Amelia, for her part, was a successful wedding planner in South Africa before moving back to London and transitioning to a career as a model. She tied the knot with Greg Mallett in May 2023 after 14 years of dating.

Louis Spencer

Charles and Lockwood’s only son, Louis, who is the heir to the Spencer earldom, was born in March 1994 in London and graduated from Arts Educational Schools in London in September 2022.

One of his friends anonymously told The Telegraph that Louis is “super private” but a “very talented actor.”

“I think [he] will be a brilliant one. You’d like him,” the friend explained in May 2021. “He’s very low-key and genuine, decent and kind, and tall.”

Edmund Spencer

Charles and Freud’s oldest child, Edmund, was born in October 2003 and now goes by the name Ned. He currently attends Oxford University and is pursuing a career as a DJ.

“I’m so different it’s crazy,” he said in the July 2024 issue of Tatler.

Lara Spencer

Charles and Freud’s only daughter, Lara, was born in March 2006. In March 2024, Charles shared a photo of him and Lara on her 18th birthday.

“My darling daughter Lara supporting me at my book launch on Thursday – but today we are all going to celebrate brilliant, dazzling, HER: for it’s Lara’s 18th birthday today,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “So much love, my darling….”

Charlotte Diana Spencer

Charles and Gordon’s only child, Charlotte Diana, was born in July 2012 and was named after Charles’ late sister Princess Diana.

“She’s adorable — another feisty little Spencer girl. We hadn’t settled on a first name before the birth, but Charlotte is a name we both loved, and it really suits her. We knew that as soon as we saw her,” Charles told the Daily Mail in August 2012. “And, though it’s been 15 years since Diana died, I still miss her every day, and I very much wanted her commemorated in the naming of our daughter.”