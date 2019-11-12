Charlize Theron added two furry members to the family, and her children are learning from their pets!

“We have two little puppies, which was a huge mistake on my part, a huge mistake, but I think eventually it will be a good thing,” the actress, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday, November 11. “I just need to get through this puppy stage hump, but they’re so happy. They have their little dogs. I think it’s good. It’s teaching them empathy and responsibility. They have to pick up poop and feed them in the morning before they go to the bus. They seem to be really into it, so if it makes them better people, that’s good.”

The Oscar winner went on to say that Jackson, 7, and August, 4, are “healthy and happy kids … doing what every other kid is doing at that age.”

The little ones aren’t just learning from their pets, but from their mom’s life lessons, the Long Shot star told Us exclusively in October. “A big thing for me is kindness,” Theron explained last month. “We kind of live by our religion, which [says], ‘Do unto others the way you want to be done to you.’ We’re big on respect and thinking about others before we think about ourselves.”

Balancing motherhood with her successful career — and her puppies — isn’t easy, but the South African star gushed about the help she gets from her mom, Gerda Maritz, and friends.

“My life is a little overwhelmed,” she told Us. “I just had three surgeries [after tearing a ligament off of a bone in my hand]. I’m promoting two films. … We don’t have a nanny right now and I know that I couldn’t do what I do and have this career if I didn’t have help and support. Every single person in my life who is like my family has just stepped in and it’s really meant a lot to me.”

The Golden Globe winner described a day in her busy life, telling Us, “Tonight I was literally, like, writing [while] a friend of mine was watching the puppies. My mom is cooking dinner for the kids right now.”

With reporting by Fortune Benatar