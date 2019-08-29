Surprise! Christian Slater and his wife, Brittany Lopez, recently welcomed a daughter, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The baby girl is Lopez’s first child. The Mr. Robot star is also the father of son Jaden Christopher, 20, and daughter Eliana Sophia, 18, with his ex-wife, Ryan Haddon, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2007.

Slater, 50, and Lopez, who never publicly announced that she was expecting, are notoriously private about their relationship. They first met at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in 2009. Four years later, the actor announced the couple’s engagement while recalling their unique first encounter.

“This girl came walking along with another lady, a slightly older lady,” he said on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I was sitting in my usual spot, eating my oatmeal … and this spot was famous for people proposing to each other. It was very, very nice. So she’s there, and the next thing I know, she gets down on one knee and proposes to this older lady.”

Slater continued, “I thought I had just witnessed a nice lesbian engagement, so I was coming over to say congratulations, but it turns out it was her aunt, and she was just trying to help her aunt capture the beauty and the romance of the moment. She was making a joke, and I witnessed it, and it intrigued me, and the next thing I knew, we were hanging out in the Everglades.”

The Legend of Billie Jean star and Lopez quietly tied the knot during an impromptu ceremony at a courthouse in Florida in December 2013.

Two years later, Slater told Interview magazine that he has “a great relationship” with his children, adding, “My 16-year-old son is moving in with us shortly. I’m excited to get the opportunity to be a bit more of a father in his life.”

