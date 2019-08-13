So scary. Christy Carlson Romano took her 5-month-old daughter, Sophia, to the hospital after she noticed “swelling on the side of her neck.”

“The end of last week was rough!” the actress, 35, captioned a Monday, August 12, Instagram post. “I took [Sophia] to the doctor and they sent me immediately to CHOC Children’s Hospital. When we got there, we had to stay overnight to give her antibiotic in an IV! I was shook. I cried a lot. But strangely my baby and I feel even more bonded.”

The Even Stevens alum added, “I struggled with my milk supply the first go so I’ve been really happy with being able to nurse her on demand. Some days it’s super hard to balance. OK — most days it’s super hard to balance. But the bond between mama and baby is such a miracle that we persist and stay strong for them.”

The Grace’s Turn author, who welcomed her baby girl in February with her husband, Brendan Rooney, gazed down at her little one while she nursed in the social media upload.

Romano updated her followers on her daughter’s health in the comments, writing, “Thank you all so much! Sophia is on antibiotics for Pariotitis,” which is an inflammation of one or both major salivary glands.

The former Disney Channel star and the Marine also share 2-year-old daughter Isabella. Before the toddler became a big sister in February, Romano told Us how she was preparing for a sibling rivalry.

“My husband and I have been trying to prep her for this big life change that’s about to happen,” the Kim Possible alum told Us at the time. “I’ve told her that her little sister, whose name is Sophia, … [is] like a little frog jumping around and swimming around in my belly. So I’ve been trying to get her to feel the baby, and she’s been kind of jumping her fingers around my stomach. … I think there’s some bonding there.”

