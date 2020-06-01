Ciara Shares Message for Son Future Jr., 6, Following George Floyd’s Death

Posting her prayers. Ciara penned a special message for her 6-year-old son, Future Jr., in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!!” the “Level Up” singer, 34, captioned a Sunday, May 31, Instagram post. “I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is Enough! I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!”

In the social media upload, the pregnant star smiled for a selfie with her little one, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, Future.

Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, commented, “Young King. We need a change now. Enough is Enough.”

The Grammy winner’s Instagram post came one week after Floyd was killed when a police officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Other celebrity parents have spoken out in the wake of Floyd’s death, from Thomas Rhett to Carly Waddell.

“As the father of a black daughter and also two white daughters, I have struggled with what to say today,” the country singer, 30, wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “We have navigated forms of racism directly and while there is mostly overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes there is just the opposite.”

The Georgia native, who shares Willa, 4, Ada, 2, and Lennon, 3 months, with wife Lauren Akins, went on to write, “I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in and how my JOB as a father is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hate. To know their worth and value as not only women but human beings.”

As for Waddell, 34, the Bachelor in Paradise alum is teaching her kids, Isabella, 2, and Charlie, 6 months, “love and equality.” She wrote via Instagram on Sunday: “This has lit a fire under [Evan Bass and me] to educate ourselves so we can in turn educate our kids.”