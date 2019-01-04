A little fighter! UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, welcomed into the world their second child together.

“Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam,” McGregor wrote on Instagram on Friday, January 4. “2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody!”

The newborn joins big brother, Connor Jack Jr, who arrived in May 2017.

Devlin, 31, announced in July that she and her longtime love were expecting. “Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you,” the Irish businesswoman captioned an Instagram snap, in which the athlete was seen lounging on a boat. “Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump.”

The couple’s relationship was featured in the 2017 film Notorious about McGregor’s rise to fame. He also gushed about his longtime partner in 2015 interview with VIP magazine.

“Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams,” he explained. “Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for sure, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her.”

McGregor and Devlin can toast to their bundle of joy with his Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey that he launched in September.

“Our (growing) family is so proud of you,” Devlin wrote that month on Instagram. “You work so hard at all that you do and your whiskey is no different. Looking forward to drinking some Proper Twelve with you in just a few more months.”

