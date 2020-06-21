The two loves of her life! Diane Kruger praised her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, for being a supportive dad to their daughter in a touching Father’s Day tribute.

The Unknown actress, 43, shared a post via Instagram on Sunday, June 21, with four photos of the Walking Dead star, 51 — including two pictures of him with their little girl. In one photo, Reedus holds their baby while he lays in bed while, in another picture, he has their child in a baby carrier strapped to his body.

“To the most handsome papa there is Happy Father’s Day @bigbaldhead We ♥️ U,” Kruger captioned the post.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that the couple — who met in 2015 while costarring in the film Sky — had welcomed their first child together. Their daughter’s name has not publicly been revealed. Reedus is also the father of 20-year-old son Mingus, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen.

Kruger told Us in April 2019 that the Ride With Norman Reedus star is smitten with his baby girl.

“He just looks at her with unconditional love,” she said at the time. “I wish he looked at me like that! He’s just very great with her.”

Later that year, Reedus revealed to Us that their daughter had already spoken her first words. “She says Papa and Dada,” he shared in October 2019. “She’s just started saying mamamamama.”

The actor added that his daughter said his name first because it’s “probably just easier to say,” but joked, “I’m going to take it that it’s all about me.”

Kruger gave Reedus another special shout-out in November 2019 in a sweet Thanksgiving post to her daughter.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” she captioned a photo via Instagram of herself holding her child at the beach. “From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”