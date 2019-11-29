



Too cute! Diane Kruger shared a sweet moment with her and Norman Reedus’ daughter while celebrating Thanksgiving at the beach.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” the actress, 43, captioned her Thursday, November 28, Instagram upload. “From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

In the social media upload, the Inglorious Basterds star stood on the shore in a black bikini top, patterned bottoms and a baseball cap with her toddler in her arms. She also shared a selfie with the Walking Dead star, 50.

As for Reedus, he posted a picture of an exhausted Kruger and their daughter traveling on Wednesday, November 27. “VACAY,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

News broke that the actor and the German actress welcomed their daughter in November 2018. Reedus, who already shares 20-year-old son, Mingus, with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen, has an adorable bond with his daughter, Kruger told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019.

“He just looks at her with unconditional love,” the former model said at the time. “I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her.”

Six months later, the Ride With Norman Reedus star shared their daughter’s first words with Us exclusively. “She says Papa and Dada,” Reedus revealed in October. “She’s just started saying mamamamama.” Although he believes his name “is probably just easier to say,” he gushed to Us, “I’m going to take it that it’s all about me.”

The couple met in 2015 while costarring in Sky. Us exclusively confirmed in May 2018 that they were expecting their first child together. Kruger debuted her baby bump in a maxi dress three months later at the Cannes Film Festival.