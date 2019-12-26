“Wait… is North wearing makeup? She must have wrapped her dad around her finger,” one Instagram user commented on Kardashian’s social media slideshow of the Tuesday, December 24, event. Another of the reality star’s followers asked, “Why is North wearing full-face make up?”

Kardashian and the rapper, 42, who also share Saint, 4, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, 7 months, posted family photos from the holiday bash on Thursday, December 26. Their eldest wore a pale pink suit and matching boots in the sweet shots, along with space buns.

Last year, North sported red lipstick at the annual party. “She picked it,” the Selfish author tweeted at the time. “It’s a special occasion!”

West, however, isn’t on board with his daughter’s love of cosmetics. “Her dad won’t let her wear it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News in September. “He changed all the rules. I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. If she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. Kylie [Jenner] would give her all of these lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that. It’s now no more makeup.”

The KKW Beauty creator elaborated on this the following month, telling the outlet: “Her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager. It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

In an April 2017 YouTube tutorial, the makeup mogul revealed that she wanted North to wait until she is 12 to regularly wear beauty products. “That’s when I started to get into it,” Kardashian explained at the time.