



Oops! Melissa Gorga announced that she and husband Joe Gorga are expecting another baby — then took the statement back.

“I don’t think so,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 40, said when asked on E! News: Daily Pop whether she’d quit the Bravo show if the Gorga Guide to Success author, also 40, asked her to. “Not at this point. We are pregnant now at this point.”

When she saw hosts Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart‘s shocked faces, Melissa clarified, “You know what I mean. No, no, no, not that kind of pregnant. We’re pregnant with the show. We’re in it. I’m going to go to the end with this show.”

The jewelry designer went on to tell Us Weekly, ” “I always say when I’m filming, the show is like my child! The premiere is tonight, so it’s like season 10 is my new baby.”

Prior to her announcement, Melissa, who shares Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9, with Joe, discussed her plans for baby No. 4. “I think I just feel like when you have little ones at home, it just keeps you youthful and I feel like I’m needed,” she said. “I feel like the biological clock is ticking. If we were gonna have another child, it’s now or never. You’ll see us kind of go through that progress [on the show]. We go as far as going to the doctor’s office to collect Joe’s sperm … you’ll see if him and I are even able to have another child or not.”

That being said, the couple’s children aren’t so on board with the idea of a little brother or sister. “They kind of look at me like I have 10 heads when I say it,” Melissa told Us exclusively on Monday, November 4. “Like, ‘Are you crazy? You can barely handle what you got.’ I was a little insulted. I’m like, ‘Don’t give me a challenge because I will prove you all wrong.’”

Welcoming a bundle of joy at this stage in her life would be a very different experience for Melissa, she admitted. “When I was having babies 14 years ago when I had Antonia, I was just a stay-at-home mom,” the Love Italian Style author explained to Us. “Now I run businesses and I work every day and I need help. It would be a completely different thing.”

Season 10 of Real Housewives of New Jersey debuts on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown