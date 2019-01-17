Sharing her struggle. Dina Manzo opened up about trying to expand her family and in the process revealed that she has suffered more than one miscarriage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 46, got vulnerable during a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 16. “Do you wish you had more children?” one user asked her.

Manzo replied: “Sometimes … I recently lost a few pregnancies but God is in charge not me.”

The reality star is the mother of daughter Lexi, 22, with ex-husband Tommy Manzo, whom she separated from in October 2012 and officially divorced in 2016.

Dina announced her engagement to David Cantin in August 2018 after three years of dating. “We’ve always been engaged,” she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.”

She continued: “Our life is a honeymoon. … We don’t do a lot of traveling, but we are definitely in the honeymoon phase.”

The former Bravo personality also explained at the time that fans would “learn about [the wedding] after” it happened.

As such, Dina played coy when asked whether she and Cantin are already married during her Instagram Q&A. “Maybe,” she responded, adding a smiley-face emoji.

The Dina’s Party alum, who left The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2015, went on to tease her return to television. “Maybe one day,” she hinted to her fans. “Just taking a break.”

