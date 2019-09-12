



Another one is on the way! DJ Khaled’s wife, Nicole Tuck, is pregnant with their second child.

“God is the greatest,” the DJ, 43, captioned a Thursday, September 12, Instagram post. “All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost three years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd, I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.”

The American Music Award winner added, “Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. … ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!”

In the social media upload, the Louisana native filmed Tuck, also 43, during an ultrasound. “Asahd, it’s your brother,” he told his 2-year-old son. “Asahd, Mommy’s got another one, huh?”

Khaled and the businesswoman welcomed their son in October 2016. “DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck welcome their son, a beautiful, healthy young icon, Asahd Tuck Khaled, born at 2:05 a.m., 7 lbs 14 oz., and 21.5 inches long, on October 23rd, 2016,” his rep told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “The meaning of Asahd is Lion in Arabic.”

The former radio host Snapchatted his son’s birth, documenting the tears of joy on his face when he heard Asahd cry for the first time.

