Domino Kirke celebrated Father’s Day with a public tribute to husband Penn Badgley — and shared some rare snaps of their 2-year-old son, James.

“To a real, patient, kind, devoted, sexy one,” the singer wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “We’ve slept about 7 hrs total this week, but I can say without question there’s no one I’d rather be sleep deprived with. You’re so loved @pennbadgley #happyfathersday.”

Kirke’s post included two photos of the You actor, 36, cuddling with the couple’s toddler, who was born in September 2020. In one picture, a grinning Badgley held the newborn in his arms, while another snap showed him cradling his son as he spoke into a microphone. The final picture was a solo shot of Badgley, dressed casually in a button-down and a New York Knicks baseball cap.

Badgley and Kirke tied the knot in 2017 after three years of dating. In February 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child together after multiple miscarriages. “On the road again,” Kirke wrote via Instagram at the time. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

Kirke became a mother in January 2009 when she welcomed son Cassius, now 14, with ex Morgan O’Kane. In October 2019, she revealed that Badgley was loving life as a stepparent to her son.

“He’s a really good stepdad,” Kirke exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him. It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely uncharted territory for me ’cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”

Badgley, for his part, has said that parenting Cassius and baby James during the coronavirus pandemic allowed the family more time to bond than they would have had otherwise. “The great bounty that we got out of it was our son,” Badgley explained during an October 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I [also] have a stepson who’s 12, and his experience was, I think in a sense, different because they’re so social at that age, but our baby is, like, chilling. He’s only been with us and he loves it.”

Earlier this year, Badgley revealed this his little one almost figured out what his dad does for a living by nearly catching a glimpse of You.

“There was recently a day where I was doing something really sweet with him, you know, like in my lap and then I sat on the remote,” Badgley recalled during a March appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It just went right to Netflix on the TV — and my face was right on the TV, and he was like, ‘Daddy!’ And I started to race around because the next thing he was going to see was something really crazy.”