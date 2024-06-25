Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt is pregnant with her first baby.

Froggatt, 43, debuted her baby bump on Tuesday, June 25, while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Into Film Awards in London. The actress wore a red mini dress with red heels while cradling her bump.

Froggatt was previously married to James Cannon for seven years before announcing their split in February 2020.

“I’m looking forward to the future,” Froggatt told The Telegraph at the time, adding that she and Cannon had “been separated” for a while. “I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

Following her split from Cannon, Froggatt shared her annoyance with always being asked when she is going to be having children.

“From the age of about 38, 37, whenever I’ve been doing publicity for my work or anything else, I’ve been constantly asked, ‘Oh, are you going to have children? When are you having children? How are you feeling about turning 40?’” she said on the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast in November 2021.

While Froggatt noted that her male costars typically weren’t asked the same questions as her, she insisted that she felt “happy” in her own skin — and was “proud” to be on her own timeline.

“I’m definitely the most comfortable with myself I’ve ever been after turning 40,” she said at the time. “I’m proud of it. I’m wiser. I’ve had so many wonderful and not so wonderful life experiences and so many more things to hopefully pass on. I feel good about that.”

Froggatt, who played Anna Bates in the series from 2010 to 2015, is returning for the third Downton Abbey film alongside more beloved stars from the period drama.

In May, Focus Features confirmed that production on the third film is underway with several cast members reprising their roles such as Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harold Levinson, Dominic West, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan and Penelope Wilton.

Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the first film, was released in May 2022. At the time, Froggatt shared her excitement about revisiting her character Anna.

“We’ve worked together for 12 years now on and off as a team, as a cast and crew. We have such a shorthand with each other,” she said in an interview with Gold Derby. “I always feel like I’m not going to be able to find the character again, and literally as soon as I put the costume on, she’s there; she’s back.”