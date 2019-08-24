Dr. Ruth Shares Advice for Talking to Kids About Sex





Have no fear! When it comes to talking to kids about sex, Dr. Ruth Westheimer has all the answers for moms and dads.

“You can’t avoid it because it’s the most interesting subject in the world,” the sex therapist, 91, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, August 21, while promoting her Sex For Dummies book. “Here’s what I did: I bought some books and I put [them] on the table and I did say, ‘I want to be an ask-about parent. If you have any questions, please ask me.’”

She added, “If I don’t know [the answer], I’ll say, ‘I don’t know,’ but then I’ll find out.”

The former Sexually Speaking host went on to say that it’s important to make sure “the message is not something dirty” and “not to be talked about.” For example, if children ask about their parents’ sex life, adults should say, “This is a private matter.”

Dr. Ruth also recommends divvying up the responsibilities when it comes to talking about the birds and the bees. She told Us, “Some parents, it can be the mother or the father, are better at talking about sex than others.”

But kids aren’t the only ones with questions. Dr. Ruth revealed the most common thing she gets asked by adults, telling Us, “I think that these days it’s not so much how to have an orgasm, and it’s not so much how to have an erection. It’s more a question about boredom. ‘It’s always the same position. We don’t talk enough about it and we don’t really have enough interest of having sex.’ That’s a big problem.”

She added, “Avoiding sexual activity is a sign that something is wrong in the relationship or that sex has not been satisfactory.” Her solution? Seeing a sex therapist.

For more of her tips and tricks for navigating these tricky waters, take a look at the video above.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!