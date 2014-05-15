Drew Barrymore is strong enough to bear the children, and get back to business. The actress, 39, hit The Ellen DeGeneres Show just three weeks after the birth of her second child for the episode airing Monday, May 19.

Barrymore and her longtime friend Adam Sandler caught up with DeGeneres to promote their new movie Blended, which hits theaters on May 23. Naturally, the subject of Barrymore's new baby came up.

PHOTOS: Drew Barrymore's baby bump

"It feels like a miracle!" she told the talk show host about her and husband Will Kopelman's daughter Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, who was born on April 22, 2014. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Olive, on Sept. 26, 2012, just three months after tying the knot in June 2012.

Barrymore explained that Olive was factored in when choosing the new baby's name as she questioned, "What goes with Olive?" She told DeGeneres that the names Hazel and Pepper were also considered, but then "that's two shades of green," or "two things you find in a pantry."

PHOTOS: Celebrity baby names revealed

"[Frankie] was just a name that came to my husband and I about a few months before she was born. It was just sort of like, 'I think this is it,' and then we just gave ourselves the room to change our mind but we never did."

"I feel so good and happy," the mother to two gushed. "My kid is healthy. I have nothing to complain about. Like, I’m so blessed."

PHOTOS: Drew's happy family

Watch Barrymore discuss her children with DeGeneres in the clip above.

PHOTOS: Drew's gorgeous house

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!