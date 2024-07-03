Eddie Murphy is supportive of his son Eric Murphy‘s relationship with buddy Martin Lawrence‘s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence – so much that he hopes they’ll give him a “funny” grandbaby at some point.

“We thought it was cool,” Eddie, 63, told Gayle King of his son and Martin’s daughter getting together in an interview with CBS Mornings on Tuesday, July 2. “They’re both beautiful. They look amazing together. And it’s funny [because] everybody [asks], ‘What, is that baby going to be funny?'”

He continued, “Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby. If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny.”

Eric, 34, and Jasmin, 28, went public with their relationship via Instagram in June 2021.

“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” Eric captioned a sweet snap of the loved-up couple at the time, adding the hashtags, “My other half,” “Equally yoked” and “I love you.”

While speaking to In Touch in 2022, Jasmin opened up about how she and her beau met, sharing that their dads – who starred in 1992’s Boomerang and 1999’s Life together – weren’t the ones who introduced them.

“My uncle actually introduced us, it wasn’t even our dads,” the Bad Boys: Ride or Die actress told the outlet. “And they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. It’s crazy. We met through my uncle and became really good friends. We bonded [over] a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds so we understood each other on a certain level, and over time it just became more.”

Jasmin is the eldest of three of Martin’s kids. The Bad Boys star is also dad to daughters Iyanna, 23, and Amara, 21.

Meanwhile, Eric is the eldest of Eddie’s 10 children. (Eddie shares Eric with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.) The Coming to America star is also dad to daughters Bria, 34, Shayne, 29, Zola, 24, and Bella, 22, as well as sons Christian, 33, and Myles, 31, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell.

Additionally, he shares daughter Angel, 17, with Spice Girls member Mel B. He also shares daughter Izzy, 8, and son Max, 5, with fiancée Paige Butcher.

In his CBS Mornings interview with King, Eddie detailed how his parenting style has changed from when he was a new dad to now.

“I’ve always been the same type of dad – laidback,” he said. “I’m not [a] super hard disciplinary. I’m, like, a cool dad. But I don’t let them get away with all kinds of stuff. I’ve always been there for everything: school plays and all that stuff. My two little ones, they get to go wild and [get] loud. My other kids didn’t have [that].”