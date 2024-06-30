Eddie Murphy turned heads when he referred to his longtime fiancée, Paige Butcher, as his “wife” not once – but twice – during a recent interview.

While discussing Marlon Brando wanting to meet Murphy, 63, the Shrek actor joked that he’s “so out of touch” with who’s popular these days.

“I used to be so hip, I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ [She’d say,] ‘Well that song’s the biggest thing in the world,’” Murphy said on the Saturday, June 29, episode of The New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast. “I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Later on in the podcast interview, Murphy discussed the “not hip” television shows he watches with Butcher, 44.

Related: Meet Eddie Murphy's 10 Kids With Nicole Mitchell, Mel B and More: Pics Quite the clan! Eddie Murphy has welcomed 10 children over the years — and he’s spoken highly about each member of his blended brood. “I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed,” the Saturday Night Live alum said during a March 2021 appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “I don’t […]

“I watch every night at six o’clock when I eat dinner, watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud and on Tuesdays, I watch The Masked Singer,” he said. “We do. My wife and I, we watch all those shows, singing competitions and that kind of stuff.”

Ahead of the interview, Murphy was spotted wearing a ring on that finger while he walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere. He’s also worn it at other events, including the Golden Globes in 2020 and 2023.

Us Weekly has reached out to Murphy’s rep for comment.

In September 2018, Murphy’s rep exclusively confirmed to Us that the Saturday Night Live alum was engaged to Butcher. The couple previously sparked engagement rumors when Butcher was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand at a HomeGoods store in Los Angeles earlier that month.

Related: Bode Miller and More Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

Murphy and Butcher starred in Big Momma’s House 2 together in 2006, but didn’t begin dating until six years later. They went on to welcome daughter Izzy and son Max in May 2016 and November 2018, respectively.

Murphy is also dad to eight other children from past relationships. He welcomed son Eric in July 1989 with Paulette McNeely; daughters Bria, Shayne, Zola, Bella, and son Miles in November 1989, October 1994, December 1999, January 2002 and November 1992, respectively, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy; son Christian in November 1990 with Tamara Hood and daughter Angel in April 2007 with Mel B.

“I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed,” he said during a March 2021 appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “I don’t have any like ‘Oh, you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid.”