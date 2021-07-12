Comedy Gold! Eddie Murphy's Son and Martin Lawrence's Daughter Are Dating

Love at first laugh. Comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have made a couple of movies together, but they might become in-laws if all goes well. Their children are dating.

Eric Murphy, whose parents are Eddie and his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, is dating Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawrence’s first child, whom he shares with ex-wife Patricia Southall. Martin also has two younger daughters with ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs while Eddie is the father to nine other children.

Jasmin, 25, shared multiple selfies with Eric to celebrate his 32nd birthday via Instagram on Sunday, July 10. “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she wrote in the caption. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨”

The first photo shows them both smiling at the camera while the second captures Eric kissing her on the cheek.

Eric first declared his love for Jasmin publicly last month via Instagram.

“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou,” he wrote alongside a black and white selfie of the duo.

Both are seemingly following in their dads’ famous footsteps. Avalon, a talent management agency, lists Eric as one of their clients working as both a writer and voice actor. He’s developing an animated series and “has his own comedic style,” according to the agency.

Jasmin, meanwhile, graduated cum laude from Duke University in 2018. Since then, she has been auditioning and appeared alongside her father in 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.

“Jasmin is in Bad Boys, she makes an appearance at the club scene,” Will Smith told SiriusXM last year. “When we walk into the club and the two girls that don’t let us into the club — that’s Martin’s daughter.”

Martin, however, noted that he didn’t give her the role. She auditioned and scored the small part on her own.

Eddie and Martin starred as buddies in the 1993 romantic comedy Boomerang when Eric, born in 1989, was a toddler. Jasmin, who was born in 1996, was a toddler when they made their Oscar-nominated film Life in 1999, and the costars have kept in touch.

Eddie was among the guests at Martin’s 2010 wedding to Gibbs, with whom he shares two children. In 2019, the twosome reunited for some selfies as they filmed Coming 2 America and the third Bad Boys movie at the same time in Atlanta.