Revisiting their agreement. Melanie “Mel B” Brown filed court documents earlier this month asking for more financial help from Eddie Murphy while raising their 13-year-old daughter, Angel.

The Spice Girl, 45, wants the actor, 59, to turn over his income and expense accounting so she can file a request to modify their current child support agreement, according to documents viewed by Us Weekly. The singer is also asking Murphy to pay for her attorney expenses.

The English star’s income has “dramatically reduced,” her attorneys, Erica Lubans and Bruce Cooperman, explained. “Eddie and Melanie have both established careers in the entertainment industry. Melanie is a singer, songwriter and television personality. Eddie is a legendary comedian and actor. Until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time.”

The X Factor judge’s legal team has allegedly made “numerous efforts to resolve this case without court intervention without any success,” they went on to write. “Melanie was left with no choice but to file this.”

The actress has requested a January court hearing. In her and Murphy’s previous agreement from 2009, she was given sole physical custody of their daughter. The comedian, on the other hand, was ordered to pay $25,000 a month. Murphy was also required to cover Angel’s health insurance and health costs, as well as contribute to her educational expenses. Mel B’s attorney’s claim that he has “failed to do so.”

The former couple welcomed Angel in 2007, four months after their split.

Murphy is also the father of nine other children. The New York native has welcomed Eric, 31, with Paulette McNealy, Bria, 30, Miles, 27, Shayne, 26, Zola, 20, and Bella, 18, with Nicole Murphy, Christian, 29, with Tamara Hood and Izzy, 4, and Max, 22 months, with his fiancée, Paige Butcher.

In December 2018, Mel B gushed about her ex-boyfriend on Steve Harvey’s talk show, Steve. “He’s such a loving, caring, respectful person,” the Brutally Honest author said at the time, noting that they had a “loving relationship” before splitting. “We have a beautiful daughter to show it. It took a while to get there because we broke up not in the happiest of circumstances.”