It’s been 12 years since Mel B dated Eddie Murphy, but she still considers him to be the love of her life.

“He’s such a loving, caring, respectful person,” the Spice Girl, 43, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, December 10, episode of Steve Harvey’s syndicated talk show, Steve.

Mel B said she came to the realization that she “had a loving relationship” with the actor, 57, while writing her new memoir, Brutally Honest, in the wake of her turbulent divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

“We have a beautiful daughter to show it,” she gushed, referencing her and Murphy’s 11-year-old, Angel. “It took a while to get there because we broke up not in the happiest of circumstances.”

As for why their romance didn’t work out? “It kind of was like two ships passing in the night that didn’t quite find each other. It’s like a sad ending to a beautiful love story,” Mel B explained. “We were madly in love and we’ve got a gorgeous daughter to prove it. And now everything’s all good!”

In addition to Angel, the America’s Got Talent judge is the mother of daughters Phoenix, 19, and Madison, 7, with ex-husbands Jimmy Gulzar and Belafonte, respectively.

Murphy, meanwhile, welcomed his 10th child on November 30. He shares daughter Izzy, 2, and newborn son Max with his fiancée, Paige Butcher. The comedian is also the father of son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely; daughters Bria, 29, Shayne, 24, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16, and son Miles, 26, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy; son Christian, 28, with Tamara Hood; and Angel with Mel B.

