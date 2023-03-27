Family of four! Elijah Wood revealed that he and partner Mette-Marie Kongsved secretly welcomed a daughter, now 14 months, in early 2022.

“We’ve got a 3-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early,” the Yellowjackets actor, 42, said during an interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, March 27. “I like getting up early, I like starting the day.”

Wood and the film producer, 31, quietly welcomed son Evan in 2019. The Wilfred alum revealed in February 2020 that he and Kongsved learned they were going to be parents on Christmas Eve 2018. “I haven’t had a cigarette since then,” the Iowa native said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers at the time. “And that night, I found out we were pregnant. On Christmas Eve.”

The former child star and his girlfriend have kept their personal lives relatively private over the years, staying quiet on social media and rarely speaking about their family. Wood admitted that he maintains a private Instagram account, but he has no plans to create a public page.

“I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn’t necessarily want to share with the world,” the Deep Impact star explained to WSJ. Magazine. “An account that’s public-facing would really change what I share. It’s not like I’m sharing anything that I wouldn’t want to go out, but I’m a relatively private person.”

While the Sin City actor likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, he’s happy to share details about his friendship with former costars Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd. The foursome — who played hobbits Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin in the Lord of the Rings trilogy — still maintain a “constantly going” group text nearly 20 years after the release of The Return of the King.

“It’s literally in my phone as The Hobbit,” Wood revealed. “If we’re not texting each other about something, we also do the New York Times crossword mini every day, and we try and beat each other for time.”

Last year, the actors made headlines when they reunited for several fan conventions, including Fan Expo Chicago and Fan Expo Denver. The events marked the first time that the former costars had all hung out together in 10 years.

“The four of us hadn’t been in the same room in over a decade, and last year we did a series of conventions together,” Wood recalled. “It was just the most incredible opportunity for us to reconnect.”

Amid their reunions, Monaghan, 46, shared a photo of the group having dinner together. “It was another one of those successful smash it out of the park kick it into row Z slap my arse and call me lucy any of it was recorded none of us would work again…..meal’s,” the Lost alum quipped in his Instagram caption.