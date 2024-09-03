Lucien Laviscount Sings Shakira’s Praises as a Mom

Lucien Laviscount is full of praise for Shakira both as an artist and a mom.
The Emily in Paris actor starred in Shakira and Cardi B’s music video for the song “Puntería” earlier this year and was left in awe of the Grammy winner.
“Wow … to work with someone who is not just iconic, but an inspiration to so many people throughout the years,” Laviscount, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Venice on Sunday, September 1. “And she’s truly one of the most incredible artistic, humble women I’ve ever, ever had the pleasure to meet, let alone work with.”
“I’m really happy she has the success that she deserves and, as well, she’s a mother first and foremost,” he continued. (Shakira shares two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with her ex, Gerard Piqué.)
“She deserves the world and she deserves all the happiness,” Laviscount added.
In May, the British-born actor told Us that his casting in “Puntería” happened “pretty quick” while he was filming Emily in Paris season 4.
“I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video,” he said. “I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami.”
Laviscount also teased what fans can expect to see in the second part of Emily in Paris season 4, in which he plays Lily Collins’ suave love interest, Alfie. Part 1 premiered on August 15 and part 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 12.
“Well, it goes to Rome … I think that’s out of the bag,” the actor told Us. “I think Emily in Paris has a really incredible way of steering people one way and then dropping bombshells left and right the other way.”
According to Laviscount, expect “a lot more confusion” and “a lot more chaos” in part 2. “And there is love on the horizon,” he added.
Emily in Paris has divided viewers between Emily’s two love interests — Alfie and French chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo.
But speaking to Us, Laviscount shared his reaction to a possible twist that some LGBTQIA+ viewers have been hoping to see: Alfie and Gabriel ditch Emily and get together instead.
“Wow. That would be one for the books. That’s brilliant,” he said.