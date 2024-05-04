Lucien Laviscount gushed about Shakira in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Shakira is one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet. Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring,” the Emily in Paris actor, 31, told Us on Friday, May 3, while promoting his partnership with Smirnoff ICE SURPR-ICE. “She’s one of the most beautiful, hard-working people I’ve ever met.”

Us confirmed last month that Shakira and Laviscount were “casually” dating after they met on the set of her “Puntería” music video. According to Laviscount, his casting in “Puntería” happened “pretty quick” while he was filming for Emily in Paris season 4.

“I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video,” he told Us. “I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami.”

The British-born Laviscount explained that even before the music video he had been “dreaming” of visiting Miami since he was a kid. “Miami is all about the people, the culture, the vibe. I was rapping along to ‘Welcome To Miami’ when I was a kid, dreaming of this place. It never disappoints,” he said.

He was back in Miami on Saturday, May 4, amid the F1 Grand Prix weekend. He was at Biscayne Bay for the Smirnoff ICE SURPR-ICE event, giving out ICE — the kind you can drink, the kind that melts and the kind that blings.

Laviscount said the drink feels like a throwback to carefree warmer months. “Smirnoff ICE is summer in a bottle, it’s nostalgia,” he told Us.

Nowadays, Laviscount says he considers himself a low-maintenance vacationer. “I’m more low-key, take me back to Antigua with my people and let the good times roll,” he told Us.

The actor tries to make sure to take time to kick back even with his career on the rise. “The key for me is balance, balance in everything,” he said, adding, “I’d say my lifestyle in general is healthy, I love keeping active and getting out there trying new things. It’s difficult with work commitments and traveling to always be eating right and having that structure to be as disciplined as I would like. So it’s important to give myself grace and enjoy the journey.”

As for his acting career, Laviscount admitted that he’d like to expand his horizons to new genres after Emily in Paris. “I feel so grateful to have been able to bring Alfie to life on screen,” he said of his Emily in Paris character.

The fourth season of the hit comedy returns to Netflix on August 15.