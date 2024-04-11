Shakira and Lucien Laviscount’s steamy music video interaction has led to a real-life connection, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“She’s casually seeing him,” the insider says, noting “the chemistry started” while they were working together on Shakira’s “Puntería” music video set.

The musician, 47, was “pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was,” the source shares, adding that Shakira and Laviscount, 31, aren’t jumping into anything serious just yet.

Meanwhile, a second source tells Us that Shakira is “happy” with where things are headed between her and the Emily in Paris actor. “Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on — and he’s very into her,” a third insider says.

Shakira and Laviscount met while filming her 2024 music video, which dropped last month. In the “Puntería” visual, Laviscount plays a centaur with toned abs and horse hoofs. After Shakira wounds him with an arrow, she sensually tends to his injuries. Once he’s healed, Laviscount gets cozy with Shakira, kissing her shoulder and nearly touching lips.

Days after the video was released, Shakira was spotted out in New York City with the actor on March 26.

The singer’s budding romance with Laviscount comes after a “rough year” following her split from Gerard Piqué, the second source says. “But she’s moved on and is feeling better than ever,” the insider adds.

Shakira and Piqué, 37, were together for 11 years before they broke up in June 2022. Their split made headlines after reports surfaced that the former soccer player was unfaithful, allegedly cheating on Shakira with now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” Shakira told Elle in September 2022, referring to her and Piqué’s two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. “Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life.”

She described the past few months as the “darkest hour of my life” as the split came amid her father’s ailing health and a tax evasion investigation.

Shakira was accused in 2018 of defrauding the Spanish government of more than $15 million in taxes from 2012 to 2014. The prosecutor announced in July 2022 that the government was seeking a prison term of eight years and a fine of €23 million if Shakira was found guilty.

While her rep has denied the tax agency’s claims in 2022, Shakira reached a settlement in November 2023 to avoid jail time. She had to acknowledge her six counts of tax fraud and pay a fine of €7 million ($7.6 million), according to AP.

Shakira has since begun focusing on releasing new music and raising her two sons. She has also started to dip her toe back in the dating pool.

After a short romance with NBA player Jimmy Butler in summer 2023, a source exclusively told Us in September 2023, “Shakira has a lot on her plate. … But she’s definitely optimistic about finding love again.”

Ahead of her connection with Laviscount, an insider exclusively told Us in March that Shakira “isn’t ready for a relationship,” but the Grammy winner is “very open to some casual dating.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Laviscount’s budding romance with Shakira — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.