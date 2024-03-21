Shakira is sharing some frank insights into her life with her two sons following her split from Gerard Piqué.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, which dropped on Wednesday, March 20, the 47-year-old singer spoke candidly about navigating motherhood as a single parent to her and Piqué’s boys, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

Despite her hectic schedule, Shakira said she makes it a priority to squeeze in quality time with her kids.

“I’ve been shooting a video, shooting photos, preparing for another video, preparing for my album release. So I’m going to sleep around 9 a.m the next day — 9 a.m, 11 a.m,” she revealed.

The Grammy winner shared a glimpse into her hectic daily routine, saying, “Yesterday, I came home at seven in the morning. My kids were already waiting for me, so I had breakfast with them, stayed up with them. Sometimes I don’t even go to sleep until it’s their bedtime.”

With a laugh, Shakira confessed that she’s “running on fumes,” adding, “That’s what I do because I want to spend time with my kids. I put them to bed then I pass out. It’s been intense, I’m juggling it all.”

Acknowledging the challenges of single parenthood, Shakira noted that it’s all about finding the right balance.

“It’s the first time I have to actually, you know, deal with so much as a single mother,” she explained. “So, it’s challenging. But they’re great.”

When Lowe asked whether her boys understand that she needs to work, Shakira affirmed that they are a “great support.”

“They understand how important making music is for me, how important it is to remain productive, to feel relevant in society, to find your own place in the community,” she said. “They are really great at understanding that and supporting me.”

Reflecting on her time spent living in Barcelona when her children were younger, Shakira expressed the guilt she felt about being torn between motherhood and her career.

“Every time I had to be pulled into the studio to do my work I felt that I was leaving my family unattended,” she recalled. “There were times when I didn’t really enjoy [work]. I felt guilt, I felt torn.”

With time, however, things have changed. “Now, it feels totally different. Even though it’s more challenging because now I’m in charge of these two kids, these two babies that depend on me so much. And I’m a single mother, I don’t have a husband at home to help out with anything,” she added.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer went on to say that despite the juggle of work and home life, she is more dedicated to her music than ever.

“I want to go on tour, I want to perform for [the fans] and be a better artist for them, and also I want to be a good example for my kids. Those are the two biggest motivations I have right now.”

Shakira and Piqué, 37, announced their separation in June 2022 after 11 years together. Earlier this month, Shakira admitted that she made big sacrifices for their family before the couple called it quits.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” she told The Sunday Times. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”