Moving on! Since Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their split after 12 years together, the songstress has been candid about dealing with heartbreak.

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer told Elle in a September 2022 profile. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. … It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”

Shakira and the former FC Barcelona athlete, who began dating in 2011, announced three months earlier that they had separated.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the now-exes — who never married amid their longtime relationship — wrote in a joint statement in June 2022. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Shakira and Piqué — who share sons Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015 — made headlines earlier that month after the soccer star was accused of having an affair. The twosome did not address the claims at the time nor note if the accusations contributed to their decision to separate.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Spain native has since moved on with Clara Chia, a college student styling public relations, who is 12 years his junior. The new couple were first spotted together at a Dani Martín concert in August 2022, where they were photographed packing on the PDA. Piqué and the model later made their Instagram debut in January 2023.

The Dancing With Myself judge, who was previously linked to lawyer Antonio de la Rúa between 2000 and 2010, has not publicly addressed the new couple. However, several of her social media uploads and recent music releases have seemingly alluded to how she’s coping in light of the news.

“I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment / So much that you pretend to be a champion / And when I needed you, you gave your worst version,” Shakira crooned in her “BZRP Music Session #53” single in Spanish, which dropped weeks before the athlete made his romance Instagram official. “Sorry, baby, it’s been a while / I should have thrown that cat away / A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie.”

While the Colombia native did not reveal her lyrical inspiration, the lyrics hint that she feels that Chia is her “supposed replacement.”

Neither Piqué nor Chia have addressed the “She Wolf” performer’s cryptic messages.

Scroll below for Shakira’s most cryptic messages that are seemingly about her ex’s new relationship: