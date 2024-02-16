This is not a drill, Shakira is dropping her first new album in seven years.

“Making this body of work has been an alchemical process,” the singer, 47, said in a press release on Thursday, February 15. “While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

The album, which will be Shakira’s 12th, is titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates to Women Don’t Cry Anymore. The title is seemingly inspired by Shakira’s collaboration with Bizarrap on “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” in 2023. On the track, she proudly declares, “Las mujeres ya no llora, las mujeres facturan,” which translates to “Women don’t cry anymore, they make money.”

While Shakira has released singles in recent years, her last full-length album was El Dorado, which came out in 2017.

Since Shakira last made an album, her life has changed significantly. In June 2022, she and ex Gerard Piqué split after 11 years of dating. The former soccer player, 37, allegedly cheated on the Grammy winner with his current girlfriend Clara Chía. Shakira’s song with Bizarrap, 25, was seemingly a diss track towards the couple.

Following her breakup, Shakira moved from Barcelona to Miami with her and Piqué’s sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, for a fresh start. She also found love with NBA player Jimmy Butler, whom she began dating in July 2023. While Shakira has been a doting mother to her little ones, she confessed that she prioritized her family over her career.

“The last time I released an album was six years ago. Now I can release music at a faster clip, although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren’t compatible,” she said to Billboard in September 2023. “I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill. When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money.”

That same month, Shakira was awarded with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. In her speech, she thanked her sons and fans for inspiring her.

“I want to share this with my fans, who always support me through thick and thin,” she said at the time. “Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles.”