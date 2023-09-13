Shakira made a triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, accepting the Video Vanguard Award and performing at the show for the first time in more than 15 years.

“Thank you, MTV, for being a big part of my career since I was only 18 years old,” Shakira, 46, began her speech. “Tonight I want to thank people who have played a key role in my visual history.”

Shakira went on to shout out her “very dear friends,” her “creative partners” and her loyal “army” of fans before turning her attention to her family.

“I want to thank my parents. I want to thank my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here,” she added, as the camera panned to the boys, whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué. “Thank you so much for cheering me up and making me feel that Mama can do it all.”

Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, had joined their mom on the red carpet earlier on Tuesday, sporting matching Versace tracksuits while Shakira glittered in a gold gown.

Shakira is the first South American artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award. Past honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess,” Paramount’s Bruce Gillmer said in an August statement announcing the award. “She’s a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Related: MTV VMAs 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have commenced — and the best names in music gave Us a fashion show on the red carpet. The annual ceremony took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, marking a triumphant return to the venue. The event — which aired live on […]

This year alone, Shakira received four VMAs nominations: Best Collaboration and Best Latin Video for “TQG” with Karol G, Best Latin Video for “Acróstico” and Artist of the Year. She has won four VMAs and racked up 30 nods throughout her career. Her performance at the awards show marked her first live appearance there since she and Wyclef Jean teamed up on her hit “Hips Don’t Lie” in 2006.

Shakira opened up earlier this year about experiencing a creative rebirth and continuing to prove herself after decades in the spotlight. “I constantly have a [debate] with myself: I want to check if I really have talent or if I still have it, if it has not disappeared,” she told Televisa in February. “That’s what makes me want to go back to the recording studio and, now, I’m more excited than ever.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Every Performer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images (2) The MTV Video Music Awards always boasts a lengthy roster of performers, but the schedule for 2023’s event seems even more jam-packed than usual. Nicki Minaj is set to perform triple duty, hosting the show and performing twice — once on her own and again as part of a massive tribute to […]

After going through a very public split from longtime partner Piqué in June 2022, Shakira relied on her music to get through the hard days. “Music saved my life and gave me wings to fly,” she told People en Español one year after the breakup. “It allowed me to be myself; it rescued me from the most difficult moments. It connected with who I really am when I felt lost. When I couldn’t recognize myself, music was my mirror.”