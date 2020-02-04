She’s here! Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels announced on Monday, February 3, that their baby girl has arrived.

“Just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York star, 32, captioned an Instagram photo of Samuels, 38, and their swaddled infant. “I thank God. I prayed for this life.”

As for the rapper, he posted a photo of his newborn holding his finger, writing, “These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I’m a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star added on his Instagram Story: “Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night but as I was getting ready to leave my wife’s water broke. … Unbelievable.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October that the couple were expecting their first child together. (The reality star previously gave birth to her son, King, 12, with her ex-boyfriend Raul Conde in 2007.)

“I’m nervous,” Samuels said in his E! reveal at the time. “I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”

The pair have been open about their plans to start a family. Mena admitted in a March 2019 Instagram Live video that she was eating “sea moss” to better her chances of getting pregnant.

She explained at the time: “We’re trying to have a baby, so we’re putting it inside our drinks and stuff.”

Six months earlier, the “Hunnid” rapper tweeted, “I’m so serious when I say the next woman I have sex with will be my wife. I can go ages without sex, I don’t care about it. I’m looking for a wife. I want a relationship, something real. If you’re not trying to give that I’ll keep my meat wrapped around my leg 2myself. I already spend a lot of time alone so abstinence will not be a problem at all. This birthday made me realize something and I refuse to grow old and not have a mini me and some1 to share this wood with.”

He and Mena tied the knot in October 2019 in New Jersey.